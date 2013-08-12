(Adds details, comment from trade body)

MUMBAI Aug 12 India's natural rubber imports jumped 39.2 percent in July from a year ago to 29,311 tonnes as domestic output fell due to heavy rainfall, the state-run Rubber Board said on Monday, a trend that could continue in August.

Output in July dropped 32.4 percent on the year to 46,000 tonnes as the south-west state of Kerala, India's top natural rubber producer, received more rainfall than normal, which disrupted tapping.

"Although production fell sharply, demand was quite steady. Tyre makers bridged the gap between demand and supply by increasing imports," said George Valy, president of the Indian Rubber Dealers' Federation.

"Even in August we can see higher imports than last year. Already tyre makers have struck deals for August and September," Valy said.

India, the world's fourth-biggest producer of natural rubber, also imports it from Malaysia, Thailand and Indonesia.

Its imports in the first four months of the current financial year from April 1 rose 9.3 percent on the year-ago period to 87,656 tonnes.

India's natural rubber consumption in July amounted to 82,500 tonnes, down 3.7 percent on the year.