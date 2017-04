MUMBAI, July 8 India's natural rubber imports in June surged 41.5 percent from a year ago to 32,550 tonnes despite a rise in local output, the state-run Rubber Board said, as a drop in global prices prompted local tyre makers to increase overseas purchases.

The south Asian country's production during the month jumped nearly 66 percent from a year ago to 63,000 tonnes, the board said in a statement on Tuesday.

India's natural rubber consumption in June rose to 86,000 tonnes from 81,710 tonnes last year, it said.

The south Asian country mainly imports natural rubber from Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam and Malaysia. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Sunil Nair)