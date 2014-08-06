MUMBAI Aug 6 India's natural rubber imports in July rose 14.8 percent from a year ago to 36,997 tonnes, the state-run Rubber Board said on Wednesday, as tyre-makers raised overseas purchases to meet rising demand.

The consumption during the month rose 5.5 percent from a year ago to 88,000 tonnes, the board said in a statement.

The country's production in July surged 28.3 percent on year to 59,000 tonnes.

The south Asian country mainly imports natural rubber from Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam and Malaysia. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Sunil Nair)