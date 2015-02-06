MUMBAI Feb 6 India's natural rubber imports in January jumped 47 percent from a year earlier to 30,441 tonnes as lower prices in world markets prompted tyremakers to increases overseas purchases, an official with the state-run Rubber Board said on Friday.

India imported 359,857 tonnes of natural rubber from April to December, higher than the previous financial year's 325,190 tonnes, said the official, who declined to be named.

The south Asian country imports natural rubber from Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam and Malaysia.

Natural rubber price in the Indian market was more than 40 percent higher than Malaysia or Indonesia in January, said a Kochi-based dealer. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)