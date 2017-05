MUMBAI, March 10 India's natural rubber imports in February jumped nearly 42 percent to 28,806 tonnes from a year earlier as lower prices in the world market prompted tyre makers to raise overseas purchases, a government official, who declined to be named, told Reuters.

The south Asian country imports natural rubber from Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam and Malaysia.

Natural rubber price in the Indian market was nearly a third higher than Malaysia or Indonesia in February, said a Kochi-based dealer. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)