MUMBAI Nov 15 India rubber futures are likely to extend fall for the third week in a row weighed by a jump in imports as industry takes advantage of a global fall in prices, with local farmers unwilling to sell their produce at lower prices, analysts said.

The benchmark December rubber on India's National Multi-Commodity Exchange (NMCE) was 3.9 percent down at 18,901 rupees per 100 kg, after losing 7.4 percent in the previous two weeks.

The price of the most traded RSS-4 rubber (ribbed, smoked sheet) in the key Kottayam market in Kerala rose 334.15 rupees to 16,802 rupees per 100 kg on Monday.

"The consuming industry is dependent on imports in the middle of the peak production season," due to lower international prices, said George Valy, president, All India Rubber Dealers Federation in Kottayam.

The arrivals in the local market are tight as farmers are unwilling to sell rubber below 200 rupees per kg, Valy said.

India, the world's fourth biggest producer, imports natural rubber from Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia and Vietnam.

India's tyre output growth is likely to almost halve in the fiscal year ending March 2012 to 12 percent, as vehicle sales slowed because of higher interest rates, hitting demand from automakers, a senior industry official said on Sept. 9.

The country's rubber production in October rose 8.4 percent on year to 89,300 tonnes, the state-run Rubber Board said in a statement earlier this month. (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)