MUMBAI Dec 7 Indian rubber futures are likely to trade lower this week as domestic supplies rise in the peak production season while demand is subdued, analysts said.

Expectations of increased imports in the month of December and January are also likely to weigh on sentiment.

"A large quantity of imported rubber is expected to come into India in December because industries are getting imported rubber due to the price advantage," said an official from the Rubbers Dealers Federation.

Indian rubber prices are currently priced 2,400 rupees higher per 100 kg than International rubber.

Supplies are good in the market as this is the peak production season. Rubber production in India peaks in Oct-Jan.

On Tuesday, the price of the most traded RSS-4 rubber (ribbed, smoked sheet) in the key Kochi market in Kerala was unchanged at 20,150 rupees per 100 kg.

At 11.49 a.m., the most-active December rubber on the National Multi Commodity Exchange (NMCE) was trading 0.5 percent higher at 20,550 rupees per 100 kg.

India, the world's fourth biggest producer, imports natural rubber from Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia and Vietnam.

Key Tokyo rubber futures inched up early on Wednesday tracking gains in oil, with the market supported by the prospect of declines in supply after January and rising demand in China ahead of the Chinese New Year.

Global natural rubber output could rise 3.6 percent to 10.388 million tonnes in 2012, but growth is expected to be slower than this year as falling prices affect yield, the Association of Natural Rubber Producing Countries said on Nov. 29. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Harish Nambiar)