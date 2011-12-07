MUMBAI Dec 7 Indian rubber futures are
likely to trade lower this week as domestic supplies rise in the
peak production season while demand is subdued, analysts said.
Expectations of increased imports in the month of December
and January are also likely to weigh on sentiment.
"A large quantity of imported rubber is expected to come
into India in December because industries are getting imported
rubber due to the price advantage," said an official from the
Rubbers Dealers Federation.
Indian rubber prices are currently priced 2,400 rupees
higher per 100 kg than International rubber.
Supplies are good in the market as this is the peak
production season. Rubber production in India peaks in Oct-Jan.
On Tuesday, the price of the most traded RSS-4 rubber
(ribbed, smoked sheet) in the key Kochi market in Kerala was
unchanged at 20,150 rupees per 100 kg.
At 11.49 a.m., the most-active December rubber on
the National Multi Commodity Exchange (NMCE) was trading 0.5
percent higher at 20,550 rupees per 100 kg.
India, the world's fourth biggest producer, imports natural
rubber from Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia and Vietnam.
Key Tokyo rubber futures inched up early on Wednesday
tracking gains in oil, with the market supported by the prospect
of declines in supply after January and rising demand in China
ahead of the Chinese New Year.
Global natural rubber output could rise 3.6 percent to
10.388 million tonnes in 2012, but growth is expected to be
slower than this year as falling prices affect yield, the
Association of Natural Rubber Producing Countries said on Nov.
29.
(Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Harish Nambiar)