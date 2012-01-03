MUMBAI Jan 3 Natural rubber prices in India are likely to edge higher this week as firm world prices supported, though rising imports and weak demand from tyre makers are seen capping gains, dealers and analysts said.

The benchmark January rubber on India's National Multi-Commodity Exchange (NMCE) was up 2.2 percent at 19,860 rupees per 100 kg by 2:26 p.m.

Rubber prices in Malaysia edged higher on Tuesday on heavy rainfall and firmness in crude oil prices, dealers said.

Brent crude rose near $109 a barrel on Tuesday as China's manufacturing activity expanded slightly, lifting hopes of higher oil demand, and as rising tensions between Iran and the West created supply disruption fears.

Natural rubber prices often benefit from high crude prices because investors believe expensive oil will encourage a shift from synthetic rubber, a petroleum product.

"Tyre makers are not active in the market. Part of requirement they are fulfilling through imports," George Valy, president of The Indian Rubber Dealers Federation, told Reuters.

India's natural rubber imports edged up 4.6 percent in November to 15,069 tonnes, the state-run Rubber Board said on Dec. 9, and a steep price fall in overseas markets is likely to continue to make imports attractive for tyre makers.

The world's fourth-biggest producer also imports natural rubber from Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia and Vietnam.

The price of the most-traded RSS-4 rubber (ribbed, smoked sheet) in Kochi market in Kerala edged up eight rupees to 19,575 rupees per 100 kg on Tuesday.

"Kerala received heavy rainfall last week. It is good for rubber plantation. We can see a rise in production in January due to rainfall," Valy said.

The southern state of Kerala is biggest rubber producer in the country.

India's natural rubber production during November rose 4.3 percent on a year ago to 94,400 tonnes, while consumption was 82,000 tonnes compared with 78,010 tonnes a year ago.

Key Tokyo market was closed on Tuesday due to market holiday in Japan for New Year's Day. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)