MUMBAI Feb 21 Natural rubber prices in India are likely to trade higher this week, supported by firm overseas prices, with the peak tapping season coming to an end in the country, traders said.

On Tuesday, the benchmark March rubber on India's National Multi-Commodity Exchange (NMCE) provisionally closed up 1.5 percent at 18,775 rupees per 100 kg.

"Downtrend in rubber prices is likely to be over, as peak tapping season is coming to an end, and a recent rise in temperature could adversely impact tapping," said a senior official from the Indian Rubber Dealers Federation.

The price of the most-traded RSS-4 rubber (ribbed, smoked sheet) in Kottayam market in Kerala rose 50 rupees to 18,550 rupees per 100 kg on Tuesday.

Rubber production in India peaks during October-January and starts falling from February.

Key Tokyo rubber futures ended higher on Tuesday on the back of limited supply and firmness in oil prices, but gains were capped by profit-taking after a recent rally to a 5-month high.

India's natural rubber imports in January surged 223 percent on year to 26,375 tonnes, while production during the month rose 3.7 percent on year to 102,500 tonnes, the state-run Rubber Board said.

The world's fourth-biggest producer also imports natural rubber from Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia and Vietnam. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma and Deepak Sharma; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)