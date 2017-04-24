MUMBAI, April 24 India's natural rubber production in March jumped 67 percent from a year ago to 55,000 tonnes, the state-run Rubber Board said on Monday, as a rally in prices prompted farmers to raise tapping.

The country's imports in the month fell 9.5 percent from a year ago to 25,360 tonnes, it said in a statement.

India's rubber production in the 2016/17 fiscal year ended on March 31 rose 23 percent to 690,000 tonnes.

The country imports natural rubber mainly from Thailand, Indonesia, Vietnam and Malaysia. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)