Sept 17 India's natural rubber production in August edged up 2.5 percent on year to 73,000 tonnes, while consumption climbed nearly 9 percent to 83,000 tonnes, the state-run Rubber Board said in a statement on Monday.

The country's natural rubber imports, however, fell 17 percent on year to 14,870 tonnes as tyre-makers reduced imports hoping local prices would fall, the data showed.

India, the world's fourth-biggest producer, imports natural rubber from Malaysia, Thailand and Indonesia.

