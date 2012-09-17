Sept 17 India's natural rubber production in
August edged up 2.5 percent on year to 73,000 tonnes, while
consumption climbed nearly 9 percent to 83,000 tonnes, the
state-run Rubber Board said in a statement on Monday.
The country's natural rubber imports, however, fell 17
percent on year to 14,870 tonnes as tyre-makers reduced imports
hoping local prices would fall, the data showed.
India, the world's fourth-biggest producer, imports natural
rubber from Malaysia, Thailand and Indonesia.
(Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav in MUMBAI; Editing by Anupama
Dwivedi)