MUMBAI Feb 9 India's natural rubber output in January dropped by a third from a year earlier to 60,000 tonnes as some farmers curtailed tapping due to lower prices, the state-run Rubber Board said on Monday.

The consumption during the month rose 0.8 percent on year to 84,000 tonnes, prompting tyre makers to increase imports by 11 percent to 30,441 tonnes, the board said in a statement.

The south Asian country imports natural rubber from Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam and Malaysia. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Anand Basu)