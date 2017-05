MUMBAI, March 10 India's natural rubber production in February fell 13.5 percent from a year earlier to 50,000 tonnes, while consumption rose nearly 4 percent to 82,500 tonnes, the state-run Rubber Board said in a statement on Tuesday.

A drop in the output boosted natural rubber imports in the month by nearly 42 percent from a year ago to 28,806 tonnes, it said.

India imports natural rubber mainly from Thailand, Malaysia and Vietnam. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)