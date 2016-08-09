MUMBAI Aug 9 India's natural rubber production rose 6.4 percent in June from a year ago to 50,000 tonnes as lower rainfall in the top producing southern state of Kerala allowed farmers to raise tapping, the state-run Rubber Board said in a statement.

Monsoon rains during June to September usually disrupt tapping.

The country's imports in the month fell 4 percent to 37,336 tonnes, while consumption jumped 7.4 percent to 87,000 tonnes.

India mainly imports natural rubber from Thailand, Vietnam, Indonesia and Malaysia. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)