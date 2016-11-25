MUMBAI Nov 25 India's natural rubber production in October rose 15.4 percent from a year ago to 60,000 tonnes, the state-run Rubber Board said on Friday, as an improvement in prices prompted farmers to increase tapping.

The country's imports during the month rose 2.9 percent to 44,520 tonnes, while consumption increased 4 percent to 86,000 tonnes, the Board said in a statement.

India mainly imports natural rubber from Thailand, Vietnam, Indonesia and Malaysia. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)