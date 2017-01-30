MUMBAI Jan 30 India's natural rubber production in December jumped 12 percent from a year ago to 65,000 tonnes, the state-run Rubber Board said in a statement on Monday, as higher prices prompted farmers to raise tapping.

The country's consumption stood at 85,000 tonnes in the month, slightly down from 85,250 tonnes a year ago, as the government's move to scrap high value currency notes hit demand.

India's natural rubber imports in the month plunged 46.3 percent to 24,462 tonnes due to a rally in overseas prices that discouraged importers, it said.

India imports natural rubber mainly from Thailand, Indonesia, Vietnam and Malaysia.

On Monday, prices of natural rubber in India jumped to a three-year high on thin supplies and tracking gains in overseas markets due to supply disruptions in top producer Thailand, dealers said. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)