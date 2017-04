MUMBAI Dec 9 India's natural rubber imports fell 4.57 percent on year in November to 22,872 tonnes, the Rubber Board said on Monday, as tyremakers reduced overseas purchases after prices in local markets plunged to their lowest level in more than three years.

Output of natural rubber fell 7.1 percent to 91,000 in November, the trade body said. India, the world's fourth-biggest producer of natural rubber, also imports it from Malaysia, Thailand and Indonesia. (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)