MUMBAI Nov 25 Natural rubber price in India,
the world's fourth biggest producer, dropped on Monday to their
lowest level in three-and-a-half-years on ample supplies amid
sluggish demand.
Lower prices would bring down the raw material cost of tyre
makers, thereby boosting their profitability, as natural rubber
makes up more than 40 percent of the cost of a tyre.
The spot price of the most-traded RSS-4 rubber (ribbed,
smoked sheet) at the Kottayam market in the top producing Kerala
state fell by 100 rupees ($1.59) to 15,300 rupees per 100 kg on
Monday, the lowest level since May 12, 2010.
"Prices are continuously falling as demand is weak. Tyre
companies have already built inventory from imports. Their
buying is weak," George Valy, president of the Indian Rubber
Dealers' Federation told Reuters.
CEAT Ltd, JK Tyre and Industries Ltd,
MRF Ltd, Balkrishna Industries Ltd and Apollo
Tyres Ltd are likely to benefit from the lower prices.
Share prices of Indian tyre makers have been outperforming
their international competitors since the past two months in the
Thomson Reuters Global Index of the 59 tyre and rubber
companies.
($1 = 62.8900 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; editing by Malini Menon)