MUMBAI Dec 13 Natural rubber prices in India are likely to tread water this week due to steady supplies and as a depreciating Indian rupee is nullifying the benefit of buying from overseas markets, analysts said.

At 3:35 p.m on Tuesday, the benchmark January rubber on India's National Multi-Commodity Exchange (NMCE) was 0.1 percent down at 20,249 rupees per 100 kg.

The price of the most traded RSS-4 rubber (ribbed, smoked sheet) in the key Kochi market in Kerala fell 103 rupees to 20,067 rupees per 100 kg.

Spot price in Bangkok, Thailand, was 18,025 rupees on Tuesday.

"Taping is going on in full swing, but it is not materialising in rubber supplies in the same proportion. Supplies are steady," said Jose Mambarambil, vice-president at Indian Rubber Dealers' Federation (IRDF).

"Farmers are storing latex in drums after tapping. Due to labour shortage, they are finding it difficult to make rubber sheets. Besides, many farmers are holding supplies hoping prices will rise after January," he said.

Rubber production in India peaks during Oct-Jan.

Tyre makers were aggressively signing import deals but pace may falter in coming weeks due to a weak rupee, Mambarambil said.

India's natural rubber imports edged up 4.6 percent in November to 15,069 tonnes, the state-run Rubber Board said on Dec. 9, and steep price fall in overseas markets is likely to continue to make imports attractive for tyre makers.

The country's production during the month rose 4.3 percent on a year ago to 94,400 tonnes, while consumption was 82,000 tonnes compared with 78,010 tonnes a year ago, it said.

India, the world's fourth biggest producer, imports natural rubber from Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia and Vietnam.

Tokyo rubber futures extended losses on Tuesday as equities and other commodities fell after a European Union summit aimed at solving the region's deteriorating debt crisis failed to restore financial market confidence.

The Indian rupee slumped to an all-time low of 53.52 to the dollar on Tuesday.

India's tyre output growth is likely to almost halve in the fiscal year ending March 2012 to 12 percent, as vehicle sales slowed because of higher interest rates, hitting demand from automakers, a senior industry official said on Sept. 9.

The country's production for the current financial year is estimated at 902,000 tonnes and consumption at 977,000 tonnes. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)