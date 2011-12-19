MUMBAI Dec 19 Natural rubber prices in India are likely to ease this week tracking a fall in the world market and as local tyre makers decrease dependence on the domestic market, dealers and analysts said.

At 4:57 p.m. on Tuesday, the benchmark January rubber on India's National Multi-Commodity Exchange (NMCE) was 0.5 percent up at 20,325 rupees per 100 kg.

The price of the most traded RSS-4 rubber (ribbed, smoked sheet) in the key Kottayam market in Kerala rose 50 rupees to 20,050 rupees per 100 kg.

Spot price in Bangkok, Thailand, declined 461 rupees to 17,718 rupees.

"The drop in world market is depressing local prices. Due to the fall, tyre makers have been importing higher amount of rubber," said a member of Indian Rubber Dealers' Federation (IRDF).

India's natural rubber imports edged up 4.6 percent in November to 15,069 tonnes, the state-run Rubber Board said on Dec. 9, and steep price fall in overseas markets is likely to continue to make imports attractive for tyre makers.

The country's production during the month rose 4.3 percent on a year ago to 94,400 tonnes, while consumption was 82,000 tonnes compared with 78,010 tonnes a year ago, it said.

India, the world's fourth biggest producer, imports natural rubber from Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia and Vietnam.

Tokyo rubber futures ended 1.4 percent lower on Monday, weighed down by worries that Europe's debt crisis could trim demand plus a drop in oil prices, dealers said.

"Supply situation is very comfortable in the local market. It's peak tapping season. Arrivals are adequate, despite holding by some farmers," the member said.

Rubber production in India peaks during Oct-Jan.

India's tyre output growth is likely to almost halve in the fiscal year ending March 2012 to 12 percent, as vehicle sales slowed because of higher interest rates, hitting demand from automakers, a senior industry official said on Sept. 9. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)