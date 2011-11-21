MUMBAI Nov 21 India natural rubber prices are likely to ease this week on rising supplies in local market and as traders were disappointed after a meeting of three rubber producing nations did not come up with measures to push up prices.

The world's top three rubber-producing countries, Thailand, Indonesia and Malaysia, said on Saturday they did not see any immediate need for price intervention as they expected the rubber market to pick up soon for seasonal reasons.

"Rubber industry was expecting top producers will set a floor price at Saturday's meeting, but they didn't. It has disappointed traders," said a member of Indian Rubber Dealers' Federation (IRDF), who declined to be named.

The three rubber-producing countries will meet in December to discuss possible price intervention, the Indonesian Rubber Association (Gapkindo) said on Monday.

At 1:20 p.m., the benchmark December rubber on India's National Multi-Commodity Exchange (NMCE) was 1.7 percent down at 19,229 rupees per 100 kg.

Rising local supplies in the backdrop of subdued demand has also acted as a dampner on prices.

"Weather is good for tapping. Supplies are rising in local market," said VN Viswamohan Prabhu, a spot trader based in Kochi in southern Kerala state.

Rubber production in India peaks in Oct-Jan.

"Demand from tyre makers is weak. They are raising purchases in the international market as prices are low there," Prabhu said.

The price of the most traded RSS-4 rubber (ribbed, smoked sheet) in the key Kochi market in Kerala fell 30 rupees to 19,190 rupees per 100 kg by afternoon. Spot price in Bangkok, Thailand, was about 17,600 rupees on Monday.

India, the world's fourth biggest producer, imports natural rubber from Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia and Vietnam.

Benchmark Tokyo rubber futures <0#JRU:> fell by more than 3 percent in early trading on Monday, tracking losses in oil and on disappointment that rubber producing countries did not come up with measures to push up prices.

India's tyre output growth is likely to almost halve in the fiscal year ending March 2012 to 12 percent, as vehicle sales slowed because of higher interest rates, hitting demand from automakers, a senior industry official said on Sept. 9.

India's natural rubber consumption slid for a third straight month in October, the state-run Rubber Board said earlier this month, as tyre producers who are major buyers cut purchases on falling car sales, with the decline expected to continue.

The country's production for the current financial year is estimated at 902,000 tonnes and consumption at 977,000 tonnes. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)