MUMBAI Nov 21 India natural rubber prices
are likely to ease this week on rising supplies in local market
and as traders were disappointed after a meeting of three rubber
producing nations did not come up with measures to push up
prices.
The world's top three rubber-producing countries, Thailand,
Indonesia and Malaysia, said on Saturday they did not see any
immediate need for price intervention as they expected the
rubber market to pick up soon for seasonal reasons.
"Rubber industry was expecting top producers will set a
floor price at Saturday's meeting, but they didn't. It has
disappointed traders," said a member of Indian Rubber Dealers'
Federation (IRDF), who declined to be named.
The three rubber-producing countries will meet in December
to discuss possible price intervention, the Indonesian Rubber
Association (Gapkindo) said on Monday.
At 1:20 p.m., the benchmark December rubber on
India's National Multi-Commodity Exchange (NMCE) was 1.7 percent
down at 19,229 rupees per 100 kg.
Rising local supplies in the backdrop of
subdued demand has also acted as a dampner on prices.
"Weather is good for tapping. Supplies are rising in local
market," said VN Viswamohan Prabhu, a spot trader based in Kochi
in southern Kerala state.
Rubber production in India peaks in Oct-Jan.
"Demand from tyre makers is weak. They are raising purchases
in the international market as prices are low there," Prabhu
said.
The price of the most traded RSS-4 rubber (ribbed, smoked
sheet) in the key Kochi market in Kerala fell 30 rupees to
19,190 rupees per 100 kg by afternoon. Spot price in Bangkok,
Thailand, was about 17,600 rupees on Monday.
India, the world's fourth biggest producer, imports natural
rubber from Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia and Vietnam.
Benchmark Tokyo rubber futures <0#JRU:> fell by more than 3
percent in early trading on Monday, tracking losses in oil and
on disappointment that rubber producing countries did not come
up with measures to push up prices.
India's tyre output growth is likely to almost halve in the
fiscal year ending March 2012 to 12 percent, as vehicle sales
slowed because of higher interest rates, hitting demand from
automakers, a senior industry official said on Sept. 9.
India's natural rubber consumption slid for a third straight
month in October, the state-run Rubber Board said earlier this
month, as tyre producers who are major buyers cut purchases on
falling car sales, with the decline expected to continue.
The country's production for the current financial year is
estimated at 902,000 tonnes and consumption at 977,000 tonnes.
