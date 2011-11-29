MUMBAI Nov 29 Rubber futures in India are likely to rise past the highest level in more than a week on lack of supplies in the domestic market on expectations of further price increases, and elsewhere in Thailand, the biggest exporter and producer, analysts said.

"Supply disruption in Thailand could support prices locally... (domestic) sellers are not getting stocks to the market," said Shikha Mittal, an analyst with Karvy Comtrade.

Heavy rains caused flash flooding and landslides in several provinces along the Gulf of Thailand, uprooting trees and destroying some plantations completely. The floods also played havoc with rubber tapping.

The most-active rubber for December delivery on the National Multi Commodity Exchange (NMCE) was 0.2 percent lower at 19,700 rupees per 100 kg. The contract had struck a high of 19,779 rupees on Nov. 19.

Buy rubber above 19,900 rupees, for a target of 20,350/20,800 rupees, with a stop loss of 19,270 rupees, said Mittal.

India, the world's fourth biggest producer, imports natural rubber from Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia and Vietnam. (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)