MUMBAI Nov 29 Rubber futures in India are
likely to rise past the highest level in more than a week on
lack of supplies in the domestic market on expectations of
further price increases, and elsewhere in Thailand, the biggest
exporter and producer, analysts said.
"Supply disruption in Thailand could support prices
locally... (domestic) sellers are not getting stocks to the
market," said Shikha Mittal, an analyst with Karvy Comtrade.
Heavy rains caused flash flooding and landslides in several
provinces along the Gulf of Thailand, uprooting trees and
destroying some plantations completely. The floods also played
havoc with rubber tapping.
The most-active rubber for December delivery on the National
Multi Commodity Exchange (NMCE) was 0.2 percent lower at 19,700
rupees per 100 kg. The contract had struck a high of 19,779
rupees on Nov. 19.
Buy rubber above 19,900 rupees, for a target of
20,350/20,800 rupees, with a stop loss of 19,270 rupees, said
Mittal.
India, the world's fourth biggest producer, imports natural
rubber from Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia and Vietnam.
(Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)