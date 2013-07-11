India soybean futures extend gain on higher demand, tighter supply
NEW DELHI, April 12 Indian soybean futures rose for the second straight session on Wednesday, helped by higher demand and tighter supplies.
MUMBAI, July 11 Natural rubber imports into India fell 4.97 percent on year to 19,695 tonnes in June, while production also fell 12.9 percent to 54,000 tonnes in the same period, the Rubber Board said in a statement.
Consumption fell 2.3 percent to 82,000 tonnes in June.
India, the world's fourth-biggest producer, imports natural rubber from Malaysia, Thailand and Indonesia. (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Anand Basu)
