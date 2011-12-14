NEW DELHI Dec 14 India can do little to check the movement in the rupee, which is driven by external factors, C. Rangarajan, chairman of the Prime Minister's Economic Advisory Council, said on Wednesday.

The Indian rupee hit another record low on Wednesday as worse-than-expected inflation data and the U.S. Fed's decision to refrain from new economy-boosting measures heightened concerns that capital outflows from riskier economies could accelerate.

At 12:40 p.m. (0710 GMT), the rupee was at 53.62/63 to the dollar, after hitting an all-time low of 53.75, taking the drop since its July high to 18.4 percent. (Reporting by Rajesh Kumar Singh; editing by Malini Menon)