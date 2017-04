NEW DELHI, June 20 India's chief economic adviser said he is likely to brief the media on the rupee's fall on Thursday, after the Indian currency slumped to a record-low level.

Earlier, the rupee fell to a record low of 59.9350 to the dollar, a day after the U.S. Federal Reserve indicated a tapering of its monetary stimulus, and data showed China's factory activity weakened to a nine-month low in June.

After Raghuram Rajan's comments, the rupee trimmed losses to 59.66 to the dollar. (Reporting by Rajesh Kumar Singh and Manoj Kumar; editing by Matthias Williams)