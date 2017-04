NEW DELHI, June 20 India's chief economic adviser Raghuram Rajan said he will brief the media at 11:15 local time (05:45 GMT) on Thursday after the rupee fell to a record low level.

The rupee has fallen to 59.9350 to the dollar, a day after the U.S. Federal Reserve indicated a tapering of its monetary stimulus, and data showed China's factory activity weakened to a nine-month low in June.

Reacting to the rupee's fall, Rajan said the U.S. Quantitative Easing programme can not continue indefinitely. (Reporting by Anurag Kotoky; Editing by Supriya Kurane)