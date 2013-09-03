(Refiles to fix syntax in paragraph 1)
NEW DELHI, Sept 3 The adjustment in India's
rupee, which has fallen by nearly 20 percent since May, was
called for as the country has seen high inflation compared with
other countries, the prime minister's economic adviser said on
Tuesday.
"In some sense, the adjustment in the rupee was very much
called for because our inflation rate was running so much higher
than in the other countries," said Rangarajan, chairman of Prime
Minister's Economic Advisory Council.
On Tuesday, the partially convertible rupee, the
worst performing currency among the major global economies,
dropped as much as 3.1 percent to 68.12 per dollar.
