A bank employee checks a 500 rupee note at a counter of Yes Bank's microfinance division in Mumbai October 25, 2008. REUTERS/Punit Paranjpe/Files

NEW DELHI The government, RBI and the SEBI will take "warranted" action to stall a sharp fall in the rupee, the finance ministry's chief economic adviser Raghuram Rajan said on Tuesday.

He did not elaborate on what the potential steps could be.

(Reporting by Manoj Kumar; Writing by Anurag Kotoky; Editing by Frank Jack Daniel)