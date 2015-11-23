MUMBAI/SINGAPORE Nov 23 Some of India's most
indebted infrastructure and steel groups are considering
so-called masala bonds to diversify their funding options as
local banks tighten lending, investment banking sources with
direct knowledge of the situation said.
The government last month clarified how income from the
rupee-denominated offshore bonds would be taxed, removing one
uncertainty for firms at a time when India's banks - usually the
first port of call for corporates - are reluctant to lend to
sectors facing weak demand and heavy debt.
The global rupee bonds would be used to refinance costly
loans or raise capital for new projects with little currency
risk. Indian companies had previously issued bonds abroad, but
these were in dollars and other currency.
Issuers have not flocked to offshore rupee bonds, largely
because of the unclear tax rules. And no
privately-owned Indian firm has yet tested the market's
appetite.
NTPC Ltd, the country's largest state-run power
company, will start marketing road shows on Monday.
"I am seeing a lot of interest even among the issuers who
were thinking of issuing in U.S. dollars. They are now thinking
about masala bonds as there is no currency exposure," said
Philip Lee, partner with Herbert Smith Freehills in Singapore.
Three investment bankers said GMR Infrastructure -
a road, power and airport group whose net debt rose to $6.3
billion at end-September - could be one of the first to launch a
masala bond to raise cash for airports.
JSW Group, which owns JSW Steel Ltd and power
producer JSW Energy Ltd, is also exploring a masala
bond for capital raising, they added.
"Definitely it's an option we are looking at," said
Seshagiri Rao, chief financial officer of $11 billion JSW Group,
adding the company would wait for a benchmark to be established.
All the bankers agreed to speak to Reuters on condition of
anonymity as the plans are not yet public. A spokesman for GMR
did not respond to an email seeking comment.
Masala bond issuance could hit $6 billion in the year to
March 2016, or near a fifth of external commercial borrowings
from domestic companies, analysts have estimated.
Indian companies have raised 2.1 trillion rupees ($31.7
billion) via rupee bonds in the local market so far this year,
up from 1.9 trillion rupees in the same period last year,
according to Thomson Reuters data.
"Investors would like to see the best quality issuers come
out first," said the Mumbai-based debt capital market head at a
foreign bank. "If these deals do well...you will start seeing
investors getting more adventurous in terms of the kind of risks
they are willing to take."
($1 = 66.0479 Indian rupees)
