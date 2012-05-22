May 22 India is weighing further steps to brake
the slide in the rupee, which hit a new record low on Tuesday,
including selling dollars directly to oil importers, official
sources said.
However, New Delhi is reluctant to issue an overseas bond to
draw fresh dollars given the costs and risks of such a move.
The rupee touched an all-time low of 55.18 to the
dollar on Tuesday, its fifth straight record, despite the
Reserve Bank of India's move late on Monday to limit volatility
by cracking down on speculation or arbitrage in the rupee
futures and forwards markets.
While the RBI has been stepping into the market in recent
weeks to defend the rupee by selling dollars, its capacity to
intervene is limited. A series of recent administrative measures
to prop up the rupee have also had only a modest impact.
"The floating of a sovereign bond should be considered as
one of the last weapons to be used if the situation really goes
out of control, as the government would have to bear its cost,"
said a Finance Ministry official who declined to be identified.
Traders and market watchers have talked increasingly in
recent days of the possibility of a sovereign bond issue in
order to slow the decline in the currency, which is the worst
performer this year in emerging Asia, shedding some 3.4 percent
against the U.S. dollar.
Another option would be to issue a bond exclusively for
non-resident Indians through State Bank of India. It
issued similar bonds in 1998 and 2000.
"With markets testing RBI tolerance for rupee depreciation,
the authorities might need to tap other measures in the toolkit
to stem the unit's fall. Sovereign bond issuance is one of them,
which will beef-up the country's dollar reserves," said Radhika
Rao, an economist at Forecast Pte in Singapore.
"It would perhaps be better to expedite such an issuance, as
the economy still enjoys investment grade, and thereby reach a
wider investment community," she said.
India's sovereign rating is at the lowest investment grade
level, although Standard & Poor's recently surprised the market
by lowering its outlook to negative from stable.
The rupee has been battered by India's wide current account
and fiscal deficits, sluggish economic policymaking and global
risk aversion fuelled by the euro zone crisis. Economists and
traders have long called on India to do much more to improve its
fiscal position and attract investment.
Finance Ministry officials, noting that India has limited
space to intervene in the market, said the government is
reluctant to issue overseas bonds and said some of the burden of
attracting dollars can be borne instead by banks.
"The banks can be asked to further raise interest rates on
non-resident Indians' deposits to attract dollars," said another
finance ministry source, who declined to be identified due to
the sensitivity of the matter.
Another possibility for reducing rupee volatility would be
for the RBI to sell dollars directly to state-run oil companies,
which import 80 percent of the country's petroleum, a move that
Nomura said would boost the rupee, although it would also
deplete India's dollar reserves.
P.K. Goel, head of finance at Indian Oil, said the
RBI has been asking about its dollar demand but said there had
been no indication from the RBI as to whether it would provide
dollars to refiners at a better rate than it gets in the market.
The government could also further relax limits on foreign
inflows into corporate and government bonds if needed, the
second Finance Ministry source said.
LIMITED IMPACT
Thus far, the RBI has taken various administrative steps and
sold dollars from its limited stockpile in order to slow the
decline in the rupee, which is down nearly 14 percent since a
February peak.
RBI Deputy Governor Subir Gokarn said late on Monday that it
would continue to take measures to stabilise the rupee but said
the currency's direction ultimately depends on capital flows.
RBI officials, declining to be named, have said weakness is
likely to persist.
On Tuesday, Finance Minister Pranab Mukherjee also expressed
resignation about the rupee's near-term prospects.
"Whatever is happening to rupee is due to market forces and
market forces are uncertain. There is a volatility," he told
reporters. "We are taking a series of steps, but it is a market
related activity," he said, referring to the rupee's weakness.
India does not have any outstanding overseas sovereign
bonds. Issuing one would attract dollars but would also add to
the government's debt burden and expose it to currency risk.
Investors would be likely to demand an attractive interest
rate given negative market sentiment towards India, which could
prove fiscally and politically unpalatable to a government
already weakened by a series of scandals.
(Additional reporting by Arup Roychoudhury and Nidgi Verma in
NEW DELHI and Neha Dasgupta in MUMBAI; Writing by Tony Munroe;
Editing by Kim Coghill)