MUMBAI, June 26 India's central bank was again spotted selling dollars on Wednesday afternoon after the rupee matched its record low of 59.9850 hit last week, four dealers said.

The central bank is being widely seen as trying to protect the psychological 60 to a dollar mark, they said.

The rupee was last trading at 59.96/97 as against 59.66/67 last close. (Reporting by Subhadip Sircar; Editing by Sunil Nair)