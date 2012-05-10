MUMBAI May 10 India's central bank made a dramatic move to prop up its battered currency on Thursday, requiring exporters to sell half the foreign currency in their accounts, which helped to strengthen the rupee in morning trade.

The Reserve Bank of India also said the intraday open position trading can be five times the net overnight open limits available to them to improve liquidity in the market. Previously they could not exceed the overnight limit.

COMMENTARY

SUBRAMANIAN SHARMA, DIRECTOR, GREENBACK FOREX, MUMBAI

"RBI's move to make exporters convert 50 percent of their existing foreign currency earnings into rupee balances is a significant move, will result in large near-term inflows.

"However, pent up USD demand exists and the USD/INR will trade in 52-53.80 band in near term."

RADHIKA RAO, ECONOMIST, FORECAST PTE, SINGAPORE

"Steps to force exporters to convert at least half of the earnings into rupee accounts will improve dollar supply at home and ease downward pressure on rupee.

"The RBI is not alone in taking such measures, as we recollect that Indonesia had imposed similar regulations last year, forcing exporters to retain earnings onshore..."

ANDY JI, ASIAN CURRENCY STRATEGIST, COMMONWEALTH BANK OF AUSTRALIA, SINGAPORE

"It is interesting because China recently just abolished the mandatory conversion but obviously the divergence reflects different challenges the two economies face. Also, bear in mind that quantitative rules could be circumvented in the longer term. Therefore, its long-term effectiveness is debatable. However, in the next two weeks, we will see USD/INR spot move lower as the new measure takes effect."

PARESH NAYAR, HEAD OF FIXED INCOME AND FOREX TRADING, FIRST RAND BANK, MUMBAI

"We should see supply of nearly $2.5 billion in next 15 days, which has started showing its impact on INR. But, it is important to note that once the Exchange Earner's Foreign Currency (EEFC) funds also get exhausted it will be crucial to watch export and import imbalance."

"Important to keep a close watch on future actions from RBI but given the present circumstances INR should get capped around 54.00 and support will be around 52.00 in near term."

MARKET REACTION

- The rupee rose to 52.95 to the dollar after the measures from its Wednesday close of 53.82/83, which was a record closing low.

- The main stock index extended gains to 0.91 percent and the 50-share NSE index rose 1 percent. (Reporting by Mumbai Treasury team; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan and Ranjit Gangadharan)