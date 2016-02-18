* Authorities favour stable and gradual depreciation -
policymaker
* India's fundamentals stronger today than in 2013
* Some traders warn RBI may be underestimating risks
By Suvashree Choudhury
MUMBAI, Feb 18 India's central bank will not
step in aggressively even as the rupee approaches a record low,
as long as falls are orderly, as it believes global factors are
behind the currency's weakness, a senior policy maker familiar
with its thinking told Reuters.
The official said there was no panic about the rupee
edging near a record low of 68.85 to the U.S. dollar
hit in August 2013 - when India was mired in its worst currency
turmoil in more than two decades. The rupee traded as
low as 68.67 on Wednesday.
"There is no big concern on that front. Currently market
fundamentals are driving the rupee down, so it is better to
allow that to happen than to forcefully stop that," the RBI
official told Reuters.
"The predominant view within the government and the RBI is
in favour of a stable and gradual depreciation and not a large
and sudden fall."
The official said that unlike 2013 when high current account
and fiscal deficits sparked capital flight ahead of the U.S.
Federal Reserve tapering its stimulus, India now enjoyed lower
inflation and was stronger than most emerging markets.
While the RBI would not defend a particular level, it might
sell dollars in case of sharp falls, he said.
The RBI's actions this year suggest exactly that approach
with traders estimating it had sold only about $77 million, a
fraction of the $6 billion it spent in defending the rupee from
August to September in 2013.
"Now that the uncertainty on Fed rate hike is not there, the
risk of capital outflow is less than in 2015. So that will mean
a gradual depreciation of the rupee," he said.
Some traders, however, warned that the RBI might be
under-estimating the risks. The rupee has fallen 3.5 percent
this year and is the second-worst performer after the South
Korean won among Asian currencies tracked by Reuters.
They note that while deteriorating global markets are
driving outflows from all emerging markets, India faces domestic
risks.
Investors are worried the government could ease up on fiscal
deficit targets to boost flagging growth.
Key legislation by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to overhaul
a goods and services tax and the bankruptcy code, among others,
has been stuck in parliament, while shares of state-owned banks
have slumped this year because of worries about soured loans.
"If they (RBI) let the rupee go into a free run, you never
know when the investors will hit the panic button," said Anindya
Banerjee, associate vice president for currency derivatives at
Kotak Securities.
Banerjee said that big, sudden outflows could quickly
challenge the RBI's sanguine outlook, especially in bond
markets, where yields have shot up due to fears of supply.
Overseas investors have sold a net $2.43 billion of shares
in 2016 but are still net buyers of nearly $130 million of bonds
after buying a total of $12.1 billion in both markets in 2015.
"These guys (foreign investors) who have invested over the
last year are not sitting well as they have bled on the currency
and also on bond yields," Banerjee said.
(Additional reporting by Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Rafael Nam
and Jacqueline Wong)