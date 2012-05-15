MUMBAI May 15 The Reserve Bank of India's
recent fight to defend the rupee has had muted success, with the
currency hitting a record closing low on Monday despite several
administrative measures as well as selling of dollars in the
market by the central bank.
Over the last week, the RBI directed exporters to sell half
the foreign currency in their accounts and made it easier for
the market to absorb large foreign exchange transactions.
The rupee has lost nearly 9 percent against the dollar since
the start of March and is expected to remain under pressure amid
global risk aversion and worry about India's large current
account and fiscal deficits and sluggish policymaking by the
government.
Foreign exchange reserves have been dwindling and can now
pay for just six months of imports, limiting the RBI's
ammunition to defend the rupee. It is thus expected to take
further administrative measures to prop up the currency.
Below are some measures the RBI and government can consider
to protect the rupee, market participants say.
DOLLAR-WINDOW FOR OIL COMPANIES
The RBI could open a dollar window for oil companies to sell
rupees and buy dollars from the central bank. This would reduce
volatility in the rupee by enabling oil companies to directly
source a large part of their dollar requirement instead of
buying large chunks from the market. The RBI could sell the
dollars to oil importers at its daily reference rate. However,
that could severely strain India's reserves given the country's
large oil import bill.
DOLLARS AGAINST OIL BONDS
The RBI could conduct special market operations for oil
companies, holding auctions to buy oil bonds and giving the oil
companies foreign exchange at market rates. However, dealers say
the outstanding amount of oil bonds is too small to lead to
significant rise in dollar supply. The RBI opened such a dollar
window for oil companies in 2008 and discontinued it in 2009.
SOVEREIGN-BACKED NON-RESIDENT INDIAN BOND
The government could issue a sovereign-guaranteed bond
through State Bank of India to non-resident Indians at
attractive interest rates, similar to the Indian Millennium
Deposits issued in 2000, when the bank attracted around $7
billion for a $5 billion issue. However, such a move could
increase the country's debt and interest liability.
SOVEREIGN OVERSEAS BOND
India could issue sovereign bonds to raise dollars from
overseas investors. However, the RBI is wary of the government
issuing bonds directly as it exposes the country to foreign
exchange risk during repayment. One option would be to sell a
dollar bond repayable in rupees. The Philippines was the first
country in Asia to sell dollar bonds abroad to be repaid in its
local currency in September 2010.
MORAL SUASION
The RBI can attempt to persuade banks and finance companies to
raise funds in dollars abroad and bring them back to India to
lend locally. Many banks have an ongoing forex bond issue
programme, and the rupee's decline can make it attractive to
raise dollars and convert them into rupees even after accounting
for the hedging cost given the fall in forward dollar rates.
STAGGER IMPORT PAYMENTS
The central bank could issue rules to effect a delay in import
payments, which typically are made at the end of every month.
The bunched-up outflows put pressure on the rupee, and the RBI
could look at asking for staggered payments.
