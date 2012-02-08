* Big dollar buys from some companies weigh
* Elusive Greek debt deal keeps market on the edge
* Profit-taking may emerge following sharp gains
(Updates to close)
By Aditya Phatak
MUMBAI, Feb 8 The Indian rupee nudged up
on Wednesday supported by dollar inflows, but a pick-up in
greenback buying by local companies and fears of profit-booking
after last month's sharp rally kept the mood jittery.
Concerns over possible negative news from the euro zone,
still struggling with its sovereign debt crisis, and an elusive
Greek bailout deal meant the surge in the euro was sidestepped,
traders said.
The rupee ended at 49.15/16 to the dollar,
marginally up from Tuesday's close of 49.19/20, after moving in
a wide 48.9850-49.2550 band, an indication of the fragile
sentiment.
"There was some genuine dollar demand, but the Greek debt
deal is keeping it on tenterhooks. So it looks like the market
is in a consolidation phase and could stay in a band of 48.80 to
49.50," said Ashtosh Raina, head of forex trading at HDFC Bank.
Greek parties will try again on Wednesday to agree a reform
deal in return for a new international rescue to avoid a chaotic
default, after delays prompted some EU leaders to warn that the
euro zone can live without Athens.
"The rupee had run up too much too soon, so the market might
be looking to break out and move lower before some strength
re-emerges," said a senior currency trader at another
private-sector bank.
The local currency gained about 7.4 percent in January after
losing nearly 16 percent of its value in 2011 to become the
worst performing major Asian currency.
However, most traders do not expect the selling pressure in
the rupee to be prolonged.
"Inflows remain strong and equities are also holding
strong," said a currency trader for a large engineering
conglomerate. "48.60 is the key level now. If rupee strengthens
past it, we could see a move to 47.50."
Foreign funds have invested $3.6 billion in local
equities and $3.2 billion in debt so far this year, data from
the Securities and Exchange Board of India showed.
The rupee had touched a four-and-half month high of 48.60 on
Monday.
The possibility of active intervention from the Reserve Bank
of India in case the rupee goes into a steep slide is seen
preventing selling pressure on the local currency.
The RBI has intervened intermittently in the forex market
over the past few months and taken steps to cut out speculation
and support the currency, which touched a record low of 54.30 on
Dec. 15.
Deputy Governor Subir Gokarn said the bank will not buy
dollars in the forex market just to infuse liquidity, but to
address any volatility in rupee movements.
For details of steps taken by the RBI to curb the rupee's
volatility and increase inflows, see:
The one-month offshore non-deliverable forward contracts
were at 49.47.
In the currency futures market, the most-traded
near-month dollar-rupee contracts on the National Stock
Exchange, the MCX-SX and the United Stock Exchange all around
ended around 49.38, on total volume of $5.19 billion.
(Editing by Malini Menon)