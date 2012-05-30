* Rupee falls below 56-level to near record low
* Rupee also ends at all-time closing low
* Oil importer dollar demand hurts rupee
By Subhadip Sircar
MUMBAI, May 30 The Indian rupee fell for a
second successive session on Wednesday to near a record low, as
oil importers ramped up demand for the greenback ahead of the
end of the month, while global risk assets were hit by worries
about Spain.
Though global cues are providing the trigger, traders said
the rupee was also being weighed down by deep concerns
about India's fiscal and economic challenges, and doubts about
slowing policy reforms.
Traders are looking ahead at gross domestic product data on
Thursday, with India expected to say its economy grew at 6.1
percent in the January-March quarter, the slowest in almost
three years.
"Unless the RBI keeps coming in with measures, the rupee
will continue to remain under pressure. There are still a huge
amount of open importer positions remaining," said Subramanian
Sharma, director at Greenback Forex.
The partially convertible rupee settled at 56.23/24
per dollar, which marked a record closing low, and was not far
the all-time low of 56.40 hit on Thursday.
The rupee had closed at 55.67/68 close on Tuesday.
Traders said the central bank had not been spotted
intervening, but believe that could change should the rupee fall
towards its all-time lows.
The Reserve Bank of India was believed to have intervened in
spot and forward markets when the rupee hit seven consecutive
record lows over the previous two weeks.
On Wednesday, traders cited strong dollar demand from oil
importers looking to meet their commitments at the end of the
month.
Global risk aversion also weighed as the euro hit a
two-year low on Wednesday, hurt by worries about Spain's soaring
borrowing costs and expectations that more spending may be
needed to support its ailing banks.
Local shares also ended in red with the benchmark index
down 0.8 percent.
India's move to allow foreign retail investors to buy up to
$1 billion in local corporate bonds on Tuesday was seen as too
mild to significantly bolster capital inflows and support the
shaky rupee.
The one-month non-deliverable forward rate was
quoted at 56.68, while the three month was at
57.43.
In the currency futures market, the most-traded
near-month dollar-rupee contracts on the National Stock
Exchange, the MCX-SX and the United Stock Exchange all ended
around 56.54 on a total volume of $4.9 billion.
(Reporting by Subhadip Sircar; Editing by Rafael Nam)