MUMBAI Aug 28 The Indian rupee fell sharply again in late trade on Wednesday to hit a record low of 68.85 to the dollar, closing down 3.7 percent on the day in its biggest single-day percentage fall since October 1995.

The partially convertible rupee closed at 68.80/81 per dollar, compared to its close of 66.24/25 on Tuesday. The unit also posted its biggest fall in absolute terms ever, dropping 256 basis points on the day. (Reporting by Swati Bhat; Editing by Sunil Nair)