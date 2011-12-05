(Adds details, analyst quotes)
By Rajesh Kumar Singh
NEW DELHI Dec 5 India is not planning to
impose any capital controls to check the rupee's slide, a senior
government source with direct knowledge of the matter told
Reuters on Monday.
Over the weekend, Subir Gokarn, a deputy governor at the
Reserve Bank of India, had said the central bank would use all
available tools including "strategic capital controls" to stem a
fall in the rupee if the currency's downward spiral accelerates,
the text of his speech posted on the bank's website
showed.
The Economic Times, citing unnamed sources, on Monday said
New Delhi was considering restrictions to check forex outflows.
"It is totally wrong," the source, who declined to be named,
told Reuters. The source declined to comment further.
The partially convertible rupee, which touched a
record low of 52.73 on Nov. 22, has shed about 13 percent so far
in 2011. It also remains the worst performing currency among
Asian peers.
The Indian unit got a reprieve last week after the
world's big six central banks banded together to try to ease
dollar funding strains, helping it to snap a four-week losing
trend.
But analysts widely expect it to continue to slide, with
some forecasting it to touch 56 against the U.S. dollar. It
closed at 51.41/42 per dollar on Monday, 0.4 percent weaker than
its 51.20/21 close last Friday.
The rupee is under pressure as foreign investors are paring
their exposure to Asia's third-largest economy amid global
uncertainty and mounting worries over the domestic economy.
Foreign portfolio investors have sold a net $50
million worth of equities so far in 2011, in sharp contrast to
the $29 billion they invested in 2010, data from the Securities
and Exchange Board of India's website showed. In November,
foreign funds had pulled $661 million out of Indian stocks.
Imposing capital controls may check the rupee's
slide by restricting forex outflows, but is not considered a
prudent move in the long run.
"Imposing capital controls is not a preferred step. They at
times help short-term interests, but are likely to harm medium-
to-long-term attractiveness of the country as an investment
destination," said Siddhartha Sanyal, an economist with Barclays
Capital in Mumbai.
"India being a current account deficit economy needs foreign
inflows. Imposition of capital controls may make foreign
investors wary of investing here."
India's current account deficit swelled to $14.1 billion in
the April-June quarter, nearly triple the previous quarter's
tally. The full-year gap is expected to be around $54 billion.
To attract capital inflows, India has increased the limit on
foreign investors' investment in government and corporate debt
instruments.
It has also raised the ceilings on interest rates payable on
non-resident deposits, besides enhancing the all-in-cost ceiling
for external commercial borrowings.
