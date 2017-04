A customer counts currency outside a currency exchange shop in Kolkata August 29, 2013. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/Files

Reuters Market Eye - The rupee is trading at 61.24/25 vs previous close of 61.08/09. Traders say the higher-than-expected rise in July CPI and dull June industrial ouutput weakens sentiment.

The BSE Sensex is trading 0.2 percent lower.

Globally, Asian currencies are subdued on continuous caution over Ukraine.

USD/INR seen holding in a 61.15 to 61.40 range for the day, say traders.

(Reporting by Gaurav Pai)