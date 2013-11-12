Reuters Market Eye - The Rupee is seen opening at around 63.40/45 versus its previous close of 63.24/25, with likely pressure on the currency ahead of key macro economic data of consumer prices-led inflation and factory output.

CPI inflation to be closely watched after the Reserve Bank of India is expected to focus more on it for its monetary policy setting.

Reuters poll showed factory output rising 3.5 percent in September, much above 0.1 percent in the first five months of the fiscal year. Data expected at about 1200 GMT.

Reserve Bank of India intervention in the rupee watched for after it was spotted selling dollars in late trade on Monday.

The dollar's index against six major currencies currently up 0.15 percent.

Most other Asian currencies trading stronger compared to the dollar.

The MSCI index of Asian shares ex-Japan trading down 0.07 percent while the Nifty India stock futures traded in Singapore up 0.04 percent.

Rupee seen trading at 63.43/45 in the offshore NDF market.

(Reporting by Neha Dasgupta)