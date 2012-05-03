Tata Motors reaches wage deal with Sanand plant union
Tata Motors Ltd reached a long-term wage settlement with workers at Sanand plant in Gujarat.
Reuters Market Eye - The rupee is trading lower against the dollar, now at 53.18/19 vs 52.96/97 last close. USD/INR hit as high as 53.20, a new four-month high. The pair faces resistance at 53.51, the high hit on Dec 29.
Pair tracking losses in Asian shares and faltering euro on concerns about the strength of a global recovery. Traders closely looking for any RBI moves to stem gains.
MUMBAI State Bank of India said on Friday it may not need to tap equity markets for at least another year as its capital ratios will strengthen in the wake of this week's $2.3 billion share sale.