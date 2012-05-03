Tata Motors reaches wage deal with Sanand plant union
Tata Motors Ltd reached a long-term wage settlement with workers at Sanand plant in Gujarat.
Reuters Market Eye - The rupee fell to intraday low of 53.44 as worries mount about India's fiscal and economic challenges, as well as continued uncertainty about taxation for overseas investors, sparking worries of continued foreign outflows.
Dollar purchases from oil importers, foreign banks also pushing up pair.
USD/INR breaks above minor resistance at 53.25, the top of the channel from the gains since early March.
Next immediate resistance is at 53.51, the December 29 high.
MUMBAI State Bank of India said on Friday it may not need to tap equity markets for at least another year as its capital ratios will strengthen in the wake of this week's $2.3 billion share sale.