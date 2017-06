MUMBAI The rupee was flat in opening trade on Thursday, but was expected to falter as the dollar gained after minutes from the Federal Reserve indicated any more monetary easing was unlikely for now.

At 9.03 a.m., the rupee was at 55.59/62 to a dollar as against 55.62/63 last close.

The dollar stood close to a two-year high against a basket of major currencies on Thursday in Asia, having pushed the euro to a two-year low after minutes from a Federal Reserve meeting showed more monetary easing was not on the cards for now.

