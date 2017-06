A man uses an electronic machine to check an Indian currency note at a money exchange shop in Siliguri February 5, 2008. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/Files

Reuters Market Eye - Rupee falls from sessions highs to trade at 55.30/31, though still higher than its 55.42/43 close on Wednesday.

An unexpected slump in industrial output steadily sparked a rebound on USD/INR from a early session low of 55.045, with gains accelerating in the afternoon as the euro fell on waning optimism about policy maker action in the euro zone.

The Sensex provisionally fell 0.23 percent.