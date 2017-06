An employee counts rupee notes at a cash counter inside a bank in Kolkata June 18, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/Files

Reuters Market Eye - Rupee trading near day's high as local stocks rise, euro holding gains. Rupee at 55.68/70 after falling to 55.78 in trade versus last close of 55.75/76.

Indian shares extend gains, BSE Sensex up 0.7 percent.

USD/INR 1-month NDF trading at 56.00 after closing NY trading at 55.84-88.

The euro on Friday held onto most of its gains from the previous session, bolstered by expectations for impending action to stem Europe's more than two-year old debt crisis.