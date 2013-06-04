A currency trader is pictured through the symbol for the Indian Rupee on the floor of a trading firm in Mumbai May 31, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash/Files

Reuters Market Eye - Rupee trading at 56.62/63 versus its close of 56.76/77 on Monday as gains in the domestic share market hurt the greenback.

However, some recovery in the greenback among major currencies pulls the pair off the day's low of 56.51.

The index of the dollar against six major currencies trading up 0.1 percent. The dollar finds a foothold back above 100 yen after suffering a sharp setback in the previous session, when disappointing data cooled speculation the Federal Reserve would scale back its stimulus anytime soon.

Domestic shares trading up 0.4 percent. Most Asian currencies also trading stronger versus the dollar.

(Reporting by Swati Bhat)