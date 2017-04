A man uses an electronic machine to check an Indian currency note at a money exchange shop in Siliguri May 18, 2009. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/Files

Reuters Market Eye - The rupee extends gains after headline inflation eases further, holding out some hopes for a rate cut, say dealers. The Indian unit is at 57.64/65, off 57.93 lows, versus 57.98/99 Thursday close.

Local stocks extend gains, up 1.6 percent.

The headline inflation slowed for a fourth straight month in May to 4.7 percent from a year earlier.

Exporters selling to take advantage of better rates, dealers add.

A Reuters poll, however, showed that a majority expect RBI to hold rates on Monday.

USD/INR up 1 pct for week, heading for a sixth straight week of gains.

(Reporting by Subhadip Sircar)