A street side restaurant owner holds a bundle of rupee notes as he sits outside his restaurant in New Delhi November 22, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters Market Eye - The rupee fell in early trades with the unit at 62.31/32 per dollar versus Wednesday's close of 62.14/15. Month-end oil-related dollar demand will keep the UD/INR pair bid.

USD/INR bulls need to defend 61.9 levels.

RBI's special FX swap windows, which have garnered over $25 billion, will close in end-November, leading to some jitters on flows.

The pair may be in the 62.10-62.50 range for the session.

Foreign funds were sellers of $7.8 million in Indian equities on Wednesday, provisional data showed.

Asian currencies are trading mostly weaker.

The yen languished at fresh lows against the euro and dollar early in Asia on Thursday on track for one of its worst monthly performance this year, while sterling climbed on more evidence of a stronger economic recovery at home.

(Reporting by Subhadip Sircar)