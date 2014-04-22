A street side restaurant owner holds a bundle of Indian currency notes as he sits outside his restaurant in New Delhi November 22, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files

Reuters Market Eye - The rupee is trading at 60.68/69 after hitting 60.71, its lowest since March 24. The pair closed at 60.59/60 on Monday, posting its biggest single-day gain in more than a month.

Traders expect some consolidation in the pair later in the session. The pair is likely to hold in a 60.40 to 60.80 range during the day.

Most Asian currencies are also trading weaker compared to the dollar.

The index of the dollar against six major currencies trading slightly higher.

Traders will watch the domestic stock market moves for cues on foreign fund flows during the session.

(Reporting by Swati Bhat)