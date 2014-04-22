Two men look out from the glass door of a currency exchange shop in New Delhi August 30, 2013. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal/Files

Reuters Market Eye - The rupee is trading at 60.81/82 after hitting 60.8250, its lowest since March 24 on the back of heavy dollar demand from oil importers. The unit closed at 60.59/60 on Monday, after posting its biggest single-day loss in more than a month.

Traders expect some consolidation in the pair later in the session. The pair is likely to hold in a 60.50 to 60.90 range for the rest of the session, dealers say.

Most Asian currencies also trading weaker compared with the dollar. The Indonesian rupiah led declines among emerging Asian currencies with the dollar holding firm and as worries about liquidity and earnings in China hurt regional stocks.

Traders will watch the domestic stock market moves for cues on foreign fund flows during the session. The BSE Sensex is currently trading up 0.1 percent.

(Reporting by Swati Bhat)